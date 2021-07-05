Majority in the US believe in aliens and half believe Earth has already been visited

Faced with so much speculation about unidentified flying objects, a phenomenon known by the acronym UFO, the Pentagon released, on June 25 this year, the long-awaited report, where, of the 144 official reports, only one was able to be explained. That doesn’t mean these objects are alien craft, but that’s not quite how most Americans think. According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, 65% of the population in the United States believes in the existence of intelligent alien life and more than half say that the UFO reports represent the visit of these beings.

The survey was conducted before the official Pentagon report was released. To do this, Pew Research Center representatives interviewed nearly 10,417 adult US citizens about alien life and UFOs. Of that total, 76% of people, aged 18 to 29, believe in extraterrestrials. A much higher percentage than people between 30 and 49 years old, where 69% of them believe in ETs, in addition to 58% of people aged between 50 and 64 years old.

Regardless of age, about 87% of people interviewed reject the idea that UFOs pose a threat to national security, which does not explain whether this result is because the public believes the objects to be friendly aliens or just human-made. Although the Pentagon released most of the new report, some information still remains confidential.

Among the 144 UFO sightings reported between 2004 and 2021, only one was identified as a metrological balloon, and none, according to the report, was described as of alien origin. In fact, he says there are likely several types of unidentified objects that require different explanations, as well as the appearances and behaviors that were described in the report.

Those who think there is intelligent life out there are far more likely to interpret UFO reports as synonymous with alien life than those who don’t, corresponding to 69% and 16% of survey respondents, respectively. According to the study, those who believe they are extraterrestrials are also much more demanding with government data.