Make a note in the agenda! HMD marks global event to launch new Nokia phones

HMD Global sent an invitation to a new event worldwide, to present new Nokia branded smartphones. The announcement will take place next Tuesday – September 22 – at 12 noon – Brasília time.

The company also stressed that the occasion will have a special guest, but did not reveal the name: “Join us to reveal a new chapter to Nokia phones with a very special guest!”. Check it out below:

Possible models

According to rumors released earlier this week, one of the main models to be made official is the Nokia 7.3. That’s because its predecessor – Nokia 7.2 – has disappeared from retailers in the international market, which would indicate the arrival of a new device to replace it.

In addition to the middleman, three other cheaper devices would also be on the company’s radar: Nokia 6.3, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4. But everyone is still in line with speculation so far.

On the other hand, the trend is that the future top of the line Nokia 9.3 PureView will have its launch only in October. Sources have already reported that the production of the cell phone is delayed, in addition to the fact that the supply chain has not started assembling the flagship for now.

It remains to wait until next Tuesday (22), so that doubts about the next smartphones released will be taken away definitively.

What are your expectations for the new Nokia branded smartphones? Tell us!