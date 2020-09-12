Make a note in the agenda! Sony announces event to present PlayStation 5 news

After Microsoft confirmed the highly competitive price of the Xbox Series S, Sony took the weekend to announce a special event that should happen next Wednesday (16).

Despite the public’s expectation for the launch of the new PlayStation 5, the Japanese manufacturer promised to present some details of the new console, in addition to news related to software and games produced by partner developers.

Sony says the event will be another look at some of the great games that will arrive on the PS5 at launch (and beyond), before the console is made official.

Sony also says that the event will last 40 minutes, with the expectation that the company will also present a launch date and official prices for the new PlayStation 5.

Before the launch of PlayStation 5, we would like to give you one more opportunity to get to know some of the great games that will be released.

If you want to follow the event, Sony should live streaming on YouTube and Twitch. The presentation starts at 1 pm Pacific time, that is, 5 pm in Brasilia.

