Man arrested and jailed after mistaken facial recognition sues

This American was detained for over a week, less than a year ago, because of a resemblance detected by the software to the face of the wanted suspect. He decided to file a complaint.

Black man jailed in New Jersey by mistake is suing local authorities, as reported by Wall Street Journal. As of February 2019, 33-year-old Nijeer Parks had spent more than a week in prison after an incident in late January 2019. The grounds for the detention were heavy – including shoplifting and drug possession.

A damaging margin of error

The arrest days after the incident had been enabled by the combined facial recognition tools of the New Jersey and New York Police Department. However, the software malfunctioned: the correspondence between the photo database and the suspect sought was false. Nijeer Parks paid the costs. He is now filing a complaint for violation of civil rights and emotional damage. In addition to the uncertainties inherent in this technology, it would seem that the dysfunction is above all due to racist biases integrated into the database.

This is not an isolated case

More and more police officers are relying on this kind of technology, but it has been proven that some of this software is indeed less efficient at recognizing the faces of non-white men and women. This is mainly due to the fact that the databases look like those who created them, that is to say rather white people.

Several companies such as IBM, Amazon or Microsoft have suspended their programs intended for the police because of these inaccuracies, sources of additional discrimination. If more proof of the sensitivity of the subject was needed, the boss of Microsoft had even called for a ” national dialogue “.

This is not the first time a problem of this type has occurred in the United States. This year, reports the Wall Street Journal, another man, this time in Detroit, Robert Williams, was detained for more than a day mainly on the basis of facial recognition corresponding to a suspect in a watch theft case. The charges were dropped for lack of evidence. Like Nijeer Parks, Robert Williams is black.

Source : Wall Street Journal