Mark Zuckerberg tackles Apple, now “one of the main competitors” of Facebook

The presentation of Facebook’s financial results was an opportunity for its founder to say how badly he thought about Apple, a company he now considers perhaps his biggest rival.

Between Facebook and Apple, the tea towel is on fire. Evidenced by the few comments given by his boss Mark Zuckerberg, on the sidelines of the presentation of the group’s financial results.

“Apple has the privilege of using its position as a dominant platform to interfere with the operation of our apps or those of others, which they regularly do to benefit theirs” he said during a financial conference yesterday. ” This has consequences for millions of businesses all over the world. With the next evolutions of iOS 14, for example, many small businesses will no longer be able to reach their customers with targeted advertising ”.

The pop-up that bothers Facebook

Zuck can’t digest Apple’s recent innovations in protecting the privacy of its users. In particular the Tracking Transparency App (ATT), against which he had already launched a major communication campaign, accusing the Cupertino company of going to ” against the free internet And companies that buy targeted advertising on its platform.

Apple plans to soon deploy a new function for iOS 14 which may hamper the big advertising machine that is Facebook. In a few weeks – the date is all the more unknown as ATT was due to arrive with the first big update of iOS in 2021 – Apple will indeed allow you through a pop-up to refuse to be “Tracked” by each site or app.

We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first. pic.twitter.com/UnnAONZ61I – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 17, 2020

And it’s a safe bet that many iOS users will refuse to have their personal data circulating from site to site. A step forward for our privacy? Not for Mark Zuckerberg who sees it above all as a commercial strategy:

“Apple says it is doing this to help people, but these developments are clearly in line with their interests. “

WhatsApp “superior” to iMessage

Returning to the recent controversy that hit WhatsApp, he also tackled iMessage, which he considers much less secure for your personal data than his messaging system with two billion users.

“IMessage saves unencrypted end-to-end backups by default, unless you turn off iCloud. As a result, Apple and the authorities have the ability to access most people’s messages. I think that for what matters most – protecting users’ messages – WhatsApp is clearly superior ”.

These attacks are far from innocent. For Mark Zuckerberg, Apple is now “ one of its main competitors “. Not in terms of “communities” – Apple does not own any social network – but on messaging, first. iMessage is indeed the most popular platform in the United States, which he says is explained by the fact that it is preinstalled on iPhone, “Which gives their application several advantages”, in particular thanks to specific APIs and permissions.

Augmented reality in the sights

But Mark Zuckerberg also sees the next fight that is announced against Apple, that of “after smartphone”. Already committed for a long time in immersive computing with Oculus, Facebook knows full well that Apple is also working on virtual and augmented reality solutions.

” In the longer term, when we move forward in the design of the next IT platform, I think we should expect to see them even more as competitors ”.

Facebook is determined to win this next battle. Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges that the design of mainstream augmented reality glasses will further “ years “. But promises to be “impatient” to launch this year a first glimpse of this futuristic technology, with smart glasses designed in collaboration with Ray-Ban. Apple could in turn interfere in this market by next year.