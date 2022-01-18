Mars’ northern hemisphere may have harbored ocean 3 billion years ago

The northern hemisphere of Mars may have been home to an ocean of liquid water 3 billion years ago, according to a study conducted by Université Paris-Saclay. Research also suggests that this portion of water remained even when the planet’s average temperature was below freezing.

The new study performed 3D weather simulations of the ancient Martian atmosphere and its water. The results suggest that an ocean of liquid water existed to the north of the planet, even in low-temperature conditions.

Today, Mars is a cold, dry world, but much evidence indicates that in its distant past, it was covered in rivers and lakes. If life as we know it depends on water, some scientists believe the Red Planet once harbored it.

It is likely that Earth and Mars shared similar climates 3 billion years ago, but there is still debate as to whether Mars had the proper temperature to host an ocean of liquid water.

Liquid ocean north of Mars

The new study contradicts previous research on Mars, which suggested the planet could not have had an ocean 3 billion years ago. Martian rivers of this age suggest the absence of rain expected in a hot and humid world.

However, researchers believe that an ocean north of the planet existed because ocean circulation patterns would have warmed that region by up to 4.5°C, more than enough to keep the water in a liquid state.

This northern ocean, according to the authors, could have moderate rainfall along its length and even close to coastal areas. In addition, glaciers located south of Mars could also be another source of water.

Another factor in favor of the ocean would be the Martian atmosphere, which, 3 billion years ago, was made up of up to 10% hydrogen and 10% carbon dioxide. The combination would have been enough to keep the temperature warm enough to keep the water liquid.

Planetary scientist Frédéric Schmidt explained that the study assessed the conditions under which life could appear, but there is still no way of knowing whether this ocean would have supported it. For this, it is necessary to wait for new missions to the Red Planet, such as ExoMars and Mars Ice Mapper.

The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.