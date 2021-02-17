Marvel’s Avengers tries to attract players by adding Hawkeye

Marvel’s Avengers will receive two important updates in March: the first updating the game to the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions, while the other makes the debut of the hero Gavião Arqueiro, with an unprecedented story – and the two updates will be free.

The update is a way of trying to bring players back. On Steam the game always displays very few players online, while it remains difficult to find participants in the console lobbies.

In Operation Hawkman Archer: Imperfect Future, players control Clint Barton, one of the most classic Avengers, who must fight the Maestro in an alternative future.

The Maestro is a classic Marvel villain. He is basically the Hulk, but older and with serious pretensions of dictator in his own reality.

The DLC will also be accompanied by the presence of Gaviã Arqueira, who was already released in the game as a playable character, a few months ago.

Watch the content trailer:

Free upgrade

The new consoles, at last, will receive their own version of the Avengers game. Originally promised for December, and later postponed, these editions will bring better graphics, even faster loading and improved lighting effects for everyone.

Who already has Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 or Xbox One you won’t need to pay anything to upgrade. However, the game will also be sold normally to those who don’t have it in the new generation of video games.

With information: Engadget.