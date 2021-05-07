Massive DDoS attack took down Belgian university and government websites

A massive attack of denial of service (DDoS) carried out in a coordinated way managed to bring down much of the internet in Belgium last Tuesday (4). The victim was the government provider Belnet, which houses research institutions, universities, the country’s parliament and other official services. In all, more than 200 organizations in the country were affected.

The situation forced several agencies to postpone important meetings and debates, as the necessary connections for that were not accessible. According to Belnet officials, those responsible for organizing the attack remain anonymous and, to date, no information theft or security breaches have been identified.

“Belnet immediately activated its crisis procedures and contacted the Belgian Cybersecurity Center (CBC) to control the attack,” the company said in a statement sent to Euronews. “Belnet teams continue to monitor the situation minute by minute”, adds the message.

Dirk Haex, technical director of Belnet, believes that the attack was primarily aimed at saturating the company’s networks and causing discomfort. He says that while the company continues to make investments in cybersecurity, the scale of DDoS attacks, as well as the fact that those responsible constantly change its tactics, hampered its immediate neutralization.