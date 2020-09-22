MediaTek and Imint partner to apply Vidhance to chipets and deliver more stable videos

MediaTek is always looking to evolve the technologies present in chipsets, and focusing on that, the company recently announced that it is entering into a more consistent partnership with Imint, the company responsible for Vidhance software technology, developed to give more stability in the filming made with smartphone.

It is known that the cell phone has become a fundamental tool in the lives of many users, especially those who have greater flexibility in creating content and are focused on making films with higher quality. Working with this purpose, the Swedish company has developed an algorithm that aims to extract as much performance as possible from the device’s cameras.

In this way Imint is able to make Vidhance available to several manufacturers in the mobile market, such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Nubia, OnePlus, Huawei, Motorola and Infinix. This encoding is applied within the camera’s software, something that can be seen as a crucial point to differentiate the captures made using this system or other competitors.

However, in this partnership with MediaTek, the algorithm would become part of the brand’s chipsets, making the capture use even more effective, delivering more stabilization in video recordings, greater speed in the processing of information, as well as better energy management .

The initiative represents a significant milestone for the growth of video enhancement technology and its accessibility for smartphones and mobile users worldwide. As one of the most popular chipset developers on the market, MediaTek trains one in three mobile devices. Through this effort, more OEMs will be able to adopt our advanced video enhancement solutions that transform the way users capture and record videos, ”said Andreas Lifvendahl, CEO of Imint.

Among the resources that will be applied with this partnership are Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction (DMBR), which aims to reduce the presence of blurs in the videos, Super Stabilization so that the camera balance is as smooth as possible when recording , View Correction (FOVC) that removes noise from images in zoom mode, Horizon Correction (HC) to stabilize the orientation of recordings, and others.

In the medium term, this partnership can give even more high-quality photographic resources to consumers, even those who invest in intermediate devices, allowing technological advances to be more accessible.

“Through this collaboration, we are ensuring that more consumers than ever before have access to our advanced video enhancement technology through their smartphones and other mobile devices,” added Andreas.

So, dear reader, what did you think of this news? Tell your opinion in the comments!