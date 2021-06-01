MediaTek may be first company to announce chip with new ARMv9 architecture

Since announcing the Dimensity chipset line, MediaTek has been gaining ground in the smartphone market and is now the number one chipset maker with the largest share among competitors. The increased adoption of the recent Dimensity 1100 and 1200, plus the debut of balanced solutions like the Dimensity 900 should keep the company on top through 2021.

The Taiwanese doesn’t seem to want to stop there, and intends to win over the public with outstanding news. Rumors indicate that the company will be the first to launch a chip based on TSMC’s 4nm process, which would put it ahead of main rival Qualcomm. In addition, MediaTek could pioneer yet another important technology.

MediaTek will be first to adopt ARMv9 architecture

According to the DigiTimes, ARM CEO Simon Segars announced at the company’s conference held at Computex that the first processor based on the new ARMv9 architecture will be released by MediaTek by the end of 2021. This puts the chipset maker once again ahead of rivals, that have not yet officially announced plans to adopt the new feature.

Also during the announcement, MediaTek showed commitment to ARMv9, and confirmed the launch window of the first smartphone based on the architecture. The company’s CTO, Kevin Jou, said the technology will be crucial as the new generation of Dimensity 5G products is produced, suggesting that the processor in question should be part of the acclaimed chipset family.

ARMv9: Focus on Security and New Cortex Cores

Announced in late March, the ARMv9 is the newest version of the popular architecture that has gained ground in the electronics industry, especially after the launch of the Apple M1 chip.

The platform arrived with the promise of delivering up to 30% more performance than the eighth generation, in addition to a strong focus on privacy with features that isolate sensitive data during processing and substantial improvements in Artificial Intelligence.

The ARMv9-based core family, which will be used in future Qualcomm, Samsung and MediaTek processors, was made official on the 25th. In addition to the new maximum performance Cortex-X2, the high performance Cortex-A710 and Cortex were unveiled – Low power A510, as well as the Mali-G710, G610, G510 and G310 GPUs, with performance gains of up to 100%.