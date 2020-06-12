Home Technology news MediaTek S900 processor for Smart 8K TVs with HDR10+ and AI may...
Technologynews

MediaTek S900 processor for Smart 8K TVs with HDR10+ and AI may already be ready for use

By kenyan

MediaTek announced in July last year the S900, a new processor for televisions with 8K resolution support. The chip brings robust specifications and several unique features, including using AI to enhance the image, supporting high refresh rates, and even IoT functions for control of other smart devices. Now, as the website reports ITHome, New Year, the chip is finally ready to be used in the industry.

The MediaTek S900 consists of an undisclosed number of Cortex A73 cores, plus Mali-G52 GPU, which combine with HDMI 2.1A connection to offer 8K images at 60Hz, 4K to 120Hz, as well as HDR10+. The company highlights the use of AI Picture Quality, or AI PQ, which works in conjunction with MediaTek’s MiraVision Pro to improve saturation, brightness, contrast noise and motion compensation through scene recognition with Artificial Intelligence.

The debut of the solution occurred during CES 2020, with the announcement of the Skyworth Q91, but is only now available for more companies to make use of the novelty. Still, we shouldn’t see the S900 become popular, largely due to the high price of 8K TVs, and the low supply of content in high resolution.

