Metr Rio now accepts payment for approaching the Metr on the Surface today

In April 2019, we saw here that Metrô Rio officially confirmed its partnership with Visa to offer its users the possibility of paying by approach using credit or debit cards, thus making it more convenient to pay for tickets.

Initially, this novelty allowed users to pay with virtual wallets from Samsung, Google, Apple and others, as well as contactless cards, speeding up access to stations, something that has now been expanded with the availability also on the so-called Metrô na Superfície.

One of the convenient points in the novelty is that, like RioCard cards, the novelty gives passengers the possibility to benefit from integration without extra expenses, something that is also a novelty for users of the modal.

According to the publication of “O Globo”, the user will make the payment in the same manner as is already done with the cards, bringing the smartphone or smartwatch closer to the reader, which will display the amount charged. Upon arriving on the other trip, the procedure must be repeated, which will show the ticket value being charged only once.

Also according to the publication, the integration period is up to two hours between turnstiles, which means that if you exceed this period, a new ticket will be charged and only cards issued by Visa and Elo are supported.

Not least, for the time being this is only limited to the Metrô na Superfície buses, which are those that operate on the bus lines at Botafogo and Antero de Quental stations, in Leblon, bound for Gávea, and should not be confused with the buses of Express Integration, which still do not support the novelty.