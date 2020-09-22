Home Technology Tech news Mi 10T and 10T Pro: new leak indicates that devices can be...
Mi 10T and 10T Pro: new leak indicates that devices can be cheaper

By kenyan

Despite not yet having a set date for its launch, the new Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have the difficult mission of repeating the success of last year’s devices. Recently, we saw that Xiaomi practically confirmed the presence of the 5G connection in both models.

However, the possible launch prices ended up scaring a lot of people. That’s because sources had reported that the Mi 10T Pro would cost € 699 (~ R $ 4,492), that is, a price that would make cost-benefit somewhat problematic in emerging markets.

However, new rumors from German retailers have updated the price list, indicating that the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be cheaper than expected:

  • Mi 10T – € 499 (~ R $ 3,206)
  • Mi 10T Pro – € 599 (~ R $ 3,849)

Although there is still little information about it, the Mi 10T Lite also appears in the leak with an initial price of € 329 (~ R $ 2,114). According to the source, this cheaper model will be Xiaomi’s big flash and good specifications should be announced.

The Mi 10T Pro will also win a variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but the price goes up to € 649 (~ R $ 4,170).

For now, Xiaomi has yet to officially comment on leaks involving the Mi 10T line. Anyway, rumors indicate that the most powerful model features Snapdragon 865 processor and 144 Hz screen.

