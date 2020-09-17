Microsoft 365 receives update for iOS and iPadOS 14 and takes advantage of system improvements

Apple started to update yesterday, September 16, some of its main devices with the final and stable version of iOS and iPadOS 14. Now, Microsoft takes advantage of the new edition of the software to update, also, some applications of the 365 package, which will receive support for updated apple devices.

The applications updated by Microsoft are Outlook and OneDrive, from the 365 suite, in addition to the Edge browser, which is not part of the package, but will also receive improvements targeted at iOS and iPadOS 14.

Among the main novelties is the fact that now the user can now set the browser and the Microsoft e-mail program as standard applications on Apple devices. That way the user can count on them for the main use of their routine activities.

In addition, Outlook and OneDrive will feature the new features of Cupertino’s operating systems. The first will allow the user to see their next appointments on the iPhone or iPad home screen, which is valid for one or more accounts. OneDrive will have the “This Day” session – similar to Google’s Photos app – which shows some of the photos taken on the same date, in previous years. If there are none, the widget will show some of the recently captured photos.

Outlook users on the iPad will have support for a dedicated function on apple tablets, which is Split View. With the drag and drop function, the user will be able to open the email in one part of the screen and another application in another and, in this way, drag files from one to the other in a more simplified way.

The Scribble function will also be supported by Outlook, which will benefit from the ability to write freehand texts to then be converted to e-mail.

Finally, the email app also received improvements in complications for watchOS 7, which will show the user status in the calendar complication, which can be free or busy. The e-mail complication will indicate the number of unread messages in the user’s inbox.