Microsoft and 343i postpone Halo Infinite until late 2021

Halo Infinite received a new postponement and now arrives only at the end of 2021. The game would be launched with the arrival of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to the market, but Microsoft opted for a first postponement to 2021, without a defined month, after fans. Now, the game will come only in the second half, in the North American fall, starting in September.

The decision was made jointly by Microsoft and the studio currently responsible for the series, 343 Industries. In a long publication on its website, 343 comments on various technical points of the game.

The main reason that led to the decision, of course, involves quality issues. It is commented that the trailer shown at the Xbox event this year did not represent the final product and that a number of technologies had not yet been implemented there, such as a more realistic facial animation for one of the enemies.

Further improvements

343 Industries claims that several improvements should come to the game, such as more realistic lighting and shadows in the scenarios, more accurate resolution for the new generation, among other additions that the Halo Infinite look should receive.

The text says that fans can expect a quality closer to what was seen in past games of the Halo series and so the postponement tries to be justified, even if it is almost a year from the original release date.

please note that Halo Infinite may represent a “reboot” of the series, so it remains to wait for more details about its plot.

With information: Halo Waypoint.