Home Technology Tech news Microsoft and 343i postpone Halo Infinite until late 2021
TechnologyTech news

Microsoft and 343i postpone Halo Infinite until late 2021

By kenyan

Halo Infinite received a new postponement and now arrives only at the end of 2021. The game would be launched with the arrival of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to the market, but Microsoft opted for a first postponement to 2021, without a defined month, after fans. Now, the game will come only in the second half, in the North American fall, starting in September.

The decision was made jointly by Microsoft and the studio currently responsible for the series, 343 Industries. In a long publication on its website, 343 comments on various technical points of the game.

The main reason that led to the decision, of course, involves quality issues. It is commented that the trailer shown at the Xbox event this year did not represent the final product and that a number of technologies had not yet been implemented there, such as a more realistic facial animation for one of the enemies.

Further improvements

343 Industries claims that several improvements should come to the game, such as more realistic lighting and shadows in the scenarios, more accurate resolution for the new generation, among other additions that the Halo Infinite look should receive.

The text says that fans can expect a quality closer to what was seen in past games of the Halo series and so the postponement tries to be justified, even if it is almost a year from the original release date.

please note that Halo Infinite may represent a “reboot” of the series, so it remains to wait for more details about its plot.

With information: Halo Waypoint.

Related news

Gmail: how to change the name associated with your email address

Tech news kenyan -
Customize your Gmail account preferences to change the name displayed in the inbox of your correspondents when they receive your letters. When you send...
Read more

Uber gives up on air taxi and sells division to startup partner

Tech news kenyan -
In the same week in which it abandoned the autonomous car segment, Uber got rid of its division of air taxi: on Tuesday (8),...
Read more

Apple’s autonomous vehicle project changes leader

Tech news kenyan -
Bob Mansfield is retiring. The veteran Apple in charge of the Titan project since 2016 is replaced by John Giannandrea, the head of...
Read more
Load more

Trending

PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir: Sebastian Colţescu, a referee with a troubled past

football kenyan -
The fourth referee of the match between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir is at the heart of the scandal. And the least we can...
Read more

LoC: PSG-Istanbul BB meeting interrupted by racist remarks from the 4th...

football kenyan -
It's a scene probably never seen in the Champions League. After a quarter of an hour of play, the match between PSG and...
Read more

PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir: a sadly historic evening

football kenyan -
The meeting between Paris SG and Istanbul Basaksehir was interrupted before the end of the first quarter of an hour against a background of...
Read more

Russian authority recommends 56 days of alcohol withdrawal for vaccination

World kenyan -
Chief medical officer of public health in Russia explained that those who will be vaccinated need to be careful not...
Read more

PSG-Istanbul BB: Neymar reacts in turn!

football kenyan -
After Presnel Kimpembé and Kylian Mbappé, another PSG star took advantage of social networks to react to the racism affair that shook the...
Read more

Bobi Wine wears body armour after claiming assassination attempts

Africa Chuoyo Protus -
Bobi Wine has taken to wearing body armour after claiming that he lives in fear of assassination. An image showed the Ugandan opposition leader addressing...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke