Home Technology news Microsoft and Bridgestone create tire damage monitoring system
Microsoft and Bridgestone – one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world – have teamed up to create a new system to monitor the current state of tires used in vehicles, in order to reduce further damage caused by product wear and tear.

In a recent survey the data reveal that 30% of accidents related to mechanical failures are caused by problems related to vehicle tires. This partnership appears to reduce this rate and prevent this type of situation.

The new Tire Damage Monitoring System (TDMS) is the first software of its kind and will be used to provide information about the current status of tires to drivers in real time, so that they can act according to needs in time to avoid any major damage.

They will use the cloud structure of the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP, Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform) linked to the sensor data and, using already installed hardware, will be able to obtain the information through a detection algorithm events that affect the structure of the tires.

Bridgestone EMIA CEO and President Laurent Dartoux said the system was developed to improve the lives of drivers through digital technologies: “Digital is such a big part of what we do today at Bridgestone; it is essential that we work with industry-leading partners who can meet our needs today and in the future. By partnering with Microsoft, we have the opportunity to bring our Tire Damage Monitoring System to millions of drivers, offering them better security and peace of mind. ”

Microsoft partners with mobility companies to support their transformation into smart mobility service providers. With the Microsoft Connected Vehicle platform, our mission is to help companies accelerate the delivery of secure, personalized experiences of connected mobility. Using MCVP, Bridgestone created the Tire Damage Monitoring System, which offers a remarkable contribution to road safety and proves how collaboration between industry leaders can unlock new business opportunities ahead

Tara Prakriya

Microsoft General Manager

The new system developed by Microsoft in partnership with Bridgestone is now available for all vehicles and automakers using Microsoft’s connected vehicle platform.

