Microsoft Edge gains advanced performance mode to continue in search of Chrome

Microsoft has been working hard to raise the bar for Microsoft Edge. Now, the company will bring a new “performance mode”, which promises, among other things, to optimize speed, responsiveness, memory, CPU and cell phone battery usage. The browser also featured improvements unique to iOS users.

The “performance mode” is related to the new feature called Sleeping Tabs, announced at the beginning of March that puts the unused flaps in suspension in the last two hours in suspension. The inactive tabs remain open, but reduce the machine’s RAM processing and consumption by directing them only to those in use. The tests performed showed a reduction of almost 300 MB in the use of memory when the sleeping guides were activated.

If you activate performance mode, the sleep tabs’ timeout will be reset to just five minutes. This shorter time to suspend the tabs should have an even more positive impact on the battery savings of notebook and cell phone users, since browsers are often villains of consumption. With less processing and memory usage, it is natural that the device needs less power to function.

For now, this novelty is only released for Edge Canary (Version 91.0.856.0), the company’s testing application. It can be activated in the experiment bar of the app or by using the following code: –enable-features = msPerformanceModeToggle. If all goes well, the performance mode is likely to land soon for all users.

Tab sync on iOS

For iOS users, Edge has received an exclusive update that allows you to sync open tabs and history with other devices. This feature was in test for some time and already works on other platforms, but it is now available to everyone. The update also adds the option to set Edge as the default browser on iOS 14.

The option to synchronize open tabs and history between devices should provide a continuous and more fluid experience, which will allow you to start browsing on your phone and end it on your Windows PC or notebook running ChromeOS, for example.

The company also fixed several bugs and brought Edge performance improvements to the iPhone and iPad. The mission is to ensure better navigability than the mainstream: Safari, from Apple, which is the favorite browser for Apple’s mobile and tablet users.

What do you think of Edge’s news? Has the Microsoft browser introduced new features that inspire your confidence? Leave your opinion.