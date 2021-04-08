Microsoft Edge now protects passwords saved with the Windows 10 PIN

Microsoft Edge added a new layer of security for password management in its Windows 10 trial version. Before triggering autofill for saved website logins, the browser will prompt you to re-enter your computer’s user credentials to confirm your login. identity.

According to screenshots released by the Reddit user who caught the news on Edge Canary, the trial version of the browser updates, the authorization can remain for just one minute, last until the next session or be checked each time the autocomplete is requested.

It is not known whether the security layer will be able to use alternative means of entry, such as biometrics or facial recognition on compatible computers and notebooks. However, remembering a single PIN, appearing for the camera or swiping your finger through the biometric reader can be easier than decorating countless entries spread across the internet.

The function can be especially useful on shared-use computers that take advantage of a single account for access. Since the browser has appropriate profiles for use and does not require a password to switch between them, it is important to verify the visitor’s identity before filling in the registration information automatically.

Still, it is worth remembering that verification does not protect against unauthorized access to platforms already connected to the account. Therefore, if the machine is in common use, it is important to divide users or remember not to leave passwords stored in the browser.

This new feature was already foreseen in the Microsoft additions schedule, so it is not a surprise. First, it arrives at Edge Canary, in version 91.0.849.0, later it must reach the stable version – and only the efficient operation of the tool will determine the deadline for the official launch. Its arrival on Android and iOS is uncertain, but there is room for this type of tool, since some applications from financial institutions already adopt the method.