Microsoft Edge tests feature that disables the function of revealing passwords on websites

By kenyan

While launching a series of improvements and new features in the stable version of the Edge browser, Microsoft has also been testing some important features in the developer channel. Recently, the Redmond giant activated a feature that allows it to reduce its RAM consumption.

It is nothing new for anyone that this is a big problem for Google Chorme itself. Apparently, Microsoft seems to be willing to resolve this on the Edge. Now, the company has added yet another security feature to the Canary version of the browser.

This time, the user will finally be able to disable the display of passwords on various websites. As much as it is an important resource for users to check if there are any typos, the functionality bothers many people. See below that there is the eye icon next to the password field:

According to the Techdows staff, the novelty is now available on Edge Canary and can be activated through privacy settings.

  • Open Edge and click the ellipsis icon in the top corner
  • Navigate to Settings> Profile> Passwords
  • Disable the “display the reveal password button” function

This should remove the eye icon automatically of all supported sites.

For now, the novelty is not expected to be released on the stable channel. Even so, it is worth remembering that the Edge feature does not remove Google’s “reveal passwords”, for example. That’s because the website developer can choose to display it by default.

What did you think of the new Edge feature? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

