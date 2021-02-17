Microsoft Edge will fight annoying notifications with your help

THE Microsoft announced, this Tuesday (16), a new resource to combat annoying notifications in the Microsoft Edge. Introduced as “adaptive notification requests”, the novelty allows only requests for notices with a high acceptance rate to be displayed in the browser based on users’ choices.

The solution comes after the introduction of silent notification requests in Microsoft Edge 84. According to Microsoft, although the feature was well received and reduced unwanted warnings, a portion of users reported that they no longer found the option to enable website alerts.

The novelty seeks to offer a balance to both options. “We have developed a new approach that we are calling adaptive notification requests and have started to try it on Microsoft Edge 88,” they announced. “With this new approach, we provide requests for complete or silent notifications based on accumulated data from users’ real choices.”

How does the new Microsoft Edge function work?

With the new feature, the browser will now display the window to activate notifications based on some criteria. To present it in full, for example, it is necessary that the site follows good practices and that its notices have a high acceptance rate.

If the address in question does not follow either of these, the request will be silenced. Thus, if the user wants to receive alerts from the site, he will have to resort to the button in the address bar to activate them.

The acceptance rate is calculated based on the action of the users. Upon receiving a request and opting for the “Block” option, this choice will indicate a strong negative signal to website notifications. On the other hand, when pressing the “Allow” button, the address will gain a strong positive signal.

There is also the possibility for the user to simply ignore the order or close it. If this happens, Microsoft explains that these alternatives “influence the scores as a negative sign of the week”.

“Throughout our experiment, we will continue to adjust the most effective scoring threshold that addresses user feedback on the balance between easily signing desired notifications and the hassle of unwanted notification requests,” they said.

Microsoft further claims that with the arrival of the new feature, silent notification requests will be disabled by default. But it is possible to activate them again through the browser settings, by accessing the option “Cookies and website permissions” and then “Notifications”.

With information: Microsoft and XDA-Developers