Microsoft Forces Update on Some Windows 10 PCs; understand the reason

Windows 10 users on version 20H2 will be forced to upgrade to build 21H2. On a system support page, Microsoft states that it uses machine learning systems to distribute the package to those who are still on the old version, which will no longer be supported from May.

Forcing updates (or at least being more insistent on them) is a common behavior for operating systems near the end of support. Ensuring that the user migrates to updated versions is a way of protecting the consumer from threats and, of course, giving them access to the latest features.

Windows 10 20H2 was released in the second half of 2020, while the 21H2 version came out last year. End of support in May will affect Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions.

“Considering this service timeline, we started machine learning training that targets Windows 10 devices. [As edições do Windows] 20H2 that are nearing the end of official support will be automatically updated to 21H2.”

Business PCs are still supported

It is worth noting that end of support does not apply to Enterprise or Education editions (SKUs) of Windows, as these have extended support for another year. The automatic update will therefore not reach these computers.

It’s always good to stick to the latest version of the system, both to ensure greater stability and security and to have access to the latest features. If you want to update the OS manually, you can do so in Windows Update, in the Settings menu, and scanning for pending updates.