Microsoft is preparing your PC for the next major Windows 10 update

Microsoft is starting to re-release hotfix KB4023057 to prepare computers for the arrival of Windows 10 update 21H1.

The next major update for Windows 10 is on the way and could arrive around April. In order to allow for a smooth transition, Microsoft is releasing its KB4023057 patch again. It is important because aims to improve the reliability of the components of the Windows Update service, which is vital for the major update of the system.

Thus, it cleans up the registry, repairs corrupted system files and cleans the main storage medium to free up enough space to install the update. In some cases, it may compress files to save space, or even reset the Windows Update service database.

This patch affects virtually all consumer versions of Windows 10: 1507, 1511, 1607, 1703, 1709, 1803, 1809, 1903, 1909, 2004, and 20H2. Microsoft says it will be rolled out gradually to machines and installed automatically when needed.

The publisher finally recalls that each version of Windows has, in theory, a lifespan of 18 months and that an end-of-life system must be updated to continue to receive security updates.

Source : Windows Latest