Microsoft lana build 20226 for Windows 10 on the Dev Channel with storage health monitor

Shortly after confirming that it will finally release the emulation of 64-bit x86 apps on Windows on ARM, Microsoft has just made an update available to Insider users of the system’s Dev Channel. From number 20226, the new build does not seem to bring much news, except for a new feature that should save the lives of many users.

The storage health monitor was developed with NVMe SSDs in mind, and analyzes the disk for abnormalities, thus allowing users to take preventive measures in time. If it detects failures, the monitor will issue a notification, recommending that the data be backed up. In addition, the feature also offers details of the device, such as temperature and estimated life time.

Parallel to this, build 20226 also features a new settings menu in the Your Phone app, allowing for better management of multiple phones. As the Neowin website remembers, today’s update comes through the rs_prerelease branch, which may indicate that we should see these news coming to Beta Channel users very soon.

Windows 10 20226 is now available for download through Windows Update, but it is important to note that it is necessary to be part of the system’s Insider program to have access to the update. It is also worth remembering that Microsoft should announce two new Surface line devices tomorrow, the Surface Laptop Go and the Surface Pro X2, targets of numerous leaks in recent days.