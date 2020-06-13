Microsoft may anticipate Surface Duo for the next few weeks aiming to outshine the Galaxy Fold 2

The folding Surface Duo, New, announced by Microsoft in October last year in conjunction with the Surface Neo, caught the attention of fans of the brand who waited patiently for the company’s new onslaught in the smartphone segment.

At the time of the announcement, the Redmond giant promised that both would hit the market by the end of 2020, and recent reports reinforce that one of the products could be announced in the coming weeks.

Because of the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC COVID-19, of course the development ended up being delayed, including, Windows 10X, platform that will come pre-installed in Neo; however, Redmond would have accelerated the duo’s development to introduce him in the next 60 days (or less), this according to Zac Bowden of the Windows Central portal:

I’m told Microsoft wants to launch Surface Duo before the Galaxy Fold 2 is announced. So, before August 5th? We’re getting close. Assuming plans don’t change, Surface Duo should start shipping in less than 2 months. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 12, 2020

It seems that the company wants to try to overshadow the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, which is due to be presented on August 5.

Looking back a little bit on surface duo hardware, we have a Snapdragon 855 processor device, 6 GB of RAM, and 64 or 256 GB of storage. The operating system is on android, possibly in its latest version.

The highlight is the two 5.6″ (1800 x 1350) panels in the 4:3 aspect, powered by a 3,460 mAh battery. The company would have opted for the single 11 megapixel camera for the front and rear.

We still don’t know how much the Duo will cost, but given the information of a release in such a short time, it should not be long before this detail also ends up leaking in the coming days.