Home Technology news Microsoft may anticipate Surface Duo for the next few weeks aiming to...
Technologynews

Microsoft may anticipate Surface Duo for the next few weeks aiming to outshine the Galaxy Fold 2

By kenyan

The folding Surface Duo, New, announced by Microsoft in October last year in conjunction with the Surface Neo, caught the attention of fans of the brand who waited patiently for the company’s new onslaught in the smartphone segment.

At the time of the announcement, the Redmond giant promised that both would hit the market by the end of 2020, and recent reports reinforce that one of the products could be announced in the coming weeks.

Because of the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC COVID-19, of course the development ended up being delayed, including, Windows 10X, platform that will come pre-installed in Neo; however, Redmond would have accelerated the duo’s development to introduce him in the next 60 days (or less), this according to Zac Bowden of the Windows Central portal:

It seems that the company wants to try to overshadow the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, which is due to be presented on August 5.

Looking back a little bit on surface duo hardware, we have a Snapdragon 855 processor device, 6 GB of RAM, and 64 or 256 GB of storage. The operating system is on android, possibly in its latest version.

The highlight is the two 5.6″ (1800 x 1350) panels in the 4:3 aspect, powered by a 3,460 mAh battery. The company would have opted for the single 11 megapixel camera for the front and rear.

We still don’t know how much the Duo will cost, but given the information of a release in such a short time, it should not be long before this detail also ends up leaking in the coming days.

Related news

news

OnePlus Pods: TWS headphones appear in OxygenOS codes based on Android 11

kenyan -
A few days ago, OnePlus released the first Build of OxygenOS based on Android 11, which arrived through a testing program shortly after Google...
Read more
news

iPhone 12: BOE OLED displays would not be achieving quality standards required by Apple

kenyan -
We know that for the next generation of the iPhone Apple is preparing to say goodbye to the traditional IPS LCD panels used in...
Read more
news

Apple patent shows that glass from future iPhones can be much tougher

kenyan -
From the iPhone 2G, announced in 2007, to the iPhone 11 Pro released last year it is undeniable to say that Apple's smartphone has...
Read more
newskenyan -

PS5 is made official by Sony with futuristic design and titles...

In live streaming on its digital platforms, Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 family. The Future Of Gaming event was confirmed a few...
Read more
newskenyan -

Samsung announces that new QLED TVs will bring support to AMD...

After much mystery, we finally had the revelation of several news about the PlayStation 5. Not only have numerous games been shown that take...
Read more
newskenyan -

Huawei Mate 40 should debut in October bringing Kirin 1000 chipset...

Despite all the trade tensions with the U.S. government and the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, The Chinese manufacturer Huawei continues to launch several smartphones around...
Read more
newskenyan -

iPhone 12: leaked covers suggest same screen size for Pro and...

Another day, another leak involving the line iPhone 12, which until then, remains no date for announcement – however, with mass manufacturing supposedly starting...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,477FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen above 220,000 as infections rose exponentially across most countries. As of June 13th, 2020, the number...
Read more

Universal wearing of face masks could crush second and third COVID-19...

Health Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that wearing of face masks by everyone could drastically reduce a second and even third wave of COVID-19. In the...
Read more

Isaac Mwaura named among 11 world superheroes by a global organization

News Connie Mukenyi -
An organization in the Netherlands has awarded Isaac Mwaura alongside ten others as world superheroes.  Terre Des Homes organization has recognized and awarded the...
Read more

Tiktok queen Azziad Naisenya lands major TV deal

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Azziad Naisenya's star seems to be shining brighter as she landed herself a major TV gig. The Tiktok queen joined Maisha Magic East as...
Read more

Ruto makes a deal with Mudavadi and Wetangula ahead of 2022

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto struck a deal with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi. The leaders among them, 25 lawmakers...
Read more

Health Ministry calls on Kenyans to donate blood as situation in...

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The Ministry of Health has called on Kenyans to come out in large numbers and donate blood. As the world prepares to mark World Blood...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke