Microsoft may introduce Surface Duo 2 this year and fix past mistakes

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 — the Redmond company’s next folding cell phone — won a supposed release date and should be presented later this year by the brand. According to information provided by Windows Central, which cites “information it has received”, the company’s next generation foldable device is expected to be announced between September and October.

However, the biggest highlight of this latest leak is that the Windows developer company may correct some mistakes from the past, which meant that its first collapsible smartphone wasn’t as respected as the brand wanted. That’s because, when it finally hit stores, after several delays, the Microsoft Surface Duo came up with a slightly outdated processor for a 2020 model — the Snapdragon 855.

Now, according to information from Windows Central, Microsoft must equip its successor with the “last flagship processor for 2021”. With that, nothing is safer, therefore, than to wait at least for it to be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 — the current flagship of Qualcomm that already has support for 5G connection.

In addition, the company’s collapsible is also expected to feature more interesting specs, with support for pay-for-approximate NFC, a pop-up external camera module that could allow better image captures and slightly larger displays with thinner, rounded edges.

As for the dimensions of the device, it shouldn’t be much bigger than its predecessor, despite the increase in screen size. This would happen thanks to the thinner edges, which will offer the device a better use of the display.

However, it is important to note, there is no evidence that these rumors are true and the company has not yet commented on the launch of its second folding cell phone, so it is necessary to wait for a little more news on the subject.