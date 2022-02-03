Microsoft moves Windows Insider to test more experimental features in 2022

Microsoft has brought more details about the plans for Windows 11 throughout 2022, especially the experimental features. The company’s idea is to do several tests with a small group of users enrolled in the Insiders program to define what will enter the system.

As part of an ongoing evolution, the developers intend to use the Dev Channel as an incubator for new ideas to work on long-term projects and measure the state of individual features before releasing them to the public. Windows Insider Program Leader Amanda Langowski says many of these concepts will never be released, but they should help the team better refine experiences and solutions.

This practice of releasing resources to a small set of people within a larger group is a common practice in social networks, but something relatively new at Microsoft. When the company adds a tool in the Beta or Dev channel, all subscribers have access, but this generates a “release expectation” that seems to be undesirable for developers.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Normally, when something is still in the raw stage of development or is essentially experimental, the creator of Windows usually hides the functionality behind flags so that only the most aficionados or technicians activate. This does not seem to be the case with this new approach, as Langowski herself mentions the fact in her article.

Different channels, different purposes

The Dev Channel should now be reserved primarily for testing Windows 11, where all the experimental features come out clearly. The Beta channel should be exclusive to more stable versions of the system, with functionality close to what will be released to everyone.

One of the company’s plans is to offer subscribers the ability to easily switch from Dev to Beta Channel, so you can quickly check the difference between them. It’s unclear when this will occur, but it shouldn’t take long, given the big update scheduled for the next few days.

Last week, it was announced that Windows 11 will get a major update in February to add support for Android apps, taskbar improvements, and various tweaks. It is likely that the revamped Notepad and Windows Media Player apps will also arrive, with a strong appeal for those who are nostalgic.