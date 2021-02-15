Microsoft removes Edge extensions with Mario, Sonic and Minecraft games

THE Microsoft removed extensions from the air Microsoft Edge with games that have not been published by their respective developers. According to the The Verge this Saturday (13), the company removed pages to download and install add-ons that play titles like Mario, Sonic, Minecraft and more inside the browser.

The specialist website says it initially found 35 pages to install games produced by Nintendo, Sega and even Microsoft itself. The titles were available for download via the Microsoft Edge Add-ons platform. The extensions, however, have been published by other developers.

The list of developers consists of ten different accounts that submitted the games to the base of extensions. This is the case of the profile identified as “Kday”, which sent the Mario Kart 64 the store. Titles such as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Super Mario Bros, published by “GameTriangle” and “Yoox”, respectively.

Game extensions have similar descriptions

Some of these titles have been found more than once on the platform. In addition, many of these games had similar descriptions, even when they were published by different developers. The suspicion is that the games would have come from the same source due to the similarities in the presentations.

In one of the descriptions, for example, the user has access to an explanation of how to reproduce the extension through Microsoft Edge. Then there is a kind of summary of the game with its objectives. At the end, there is a warning that “this is an independent project” and that “it has no relation” to the original title.

“This emulator is not affiliated with or approved by Nintendo. All graphics, games and other types of multimedia are the property of their respective owners and authors ”, informs the description of a page to install the extension that reproduces the Mario Kart 64 on the Edge. “This game is for ALL Mario fans!”

THE The Verge also drew attention to a post on the @MSEdgeDev profile (Microsoft Edge Dev) on the 12th. In it, the company says “did you know that Microsoft Edge has these older games on the extensions website?”, in reference to Mario Kart, Pac-Man and Tetris. The tweet is no longer available on Monday (15).

Edge extensions that play games are removed

Other titles were also found, such as 2048, Cut The Rope, Flappy Bird, Fruit Ninja, Pac-Man, Temple Run, Tetris and Minecraft. The installation pages for all games, however, are currently offline. The exception is for an extension that reproduces the Chrome dinosaur game.

To the The Verge, Microsoft and Nintendo said they are investigating the case.

With information: The Verge