Microsoft renames Xbox Live and service is renamed Xbox network

Xbox Live, the basic connectivity service that has come with Microsoft consoles since the 360 ​​model, no longer exists. It was renamed as Xbox network (yes, in lowercase) or “Xbox network”, in Portuguese. Several netizens began to publish photographs showing the change in their video game menus on Monday (22), and, after much confusion, a statement from the company ensured the change.

To The Verge, a Microsoft spokesman confirmed that the aim of the restructuring is to make the difference between the Xbox network (the most basic and free online service available to which every Xbox customer has access) and the Xbox Live Gold (a premium service contracted) clearer. via subscription that gives you access to privileges such as playing online with other internet users and downloading titles for free). This second service continues with its current name.

Dashboard no longer refers to it as Xbox Live pic.twitter.com/nVf0BQ9ABl – Adam ‘EvilBoris’ Fairclough (@EvilBoris) March 20, 2021

It is worth remembering that the change – which is quite simple and will in no way affect the life of the end user) – was already expected, since, in August 2020, the company had already used the name Xbox network in its terms of use. At the time, some netizens even considered that the brand planned to discontinue the Live Gold service, which does not seem to be true: the only objective is to better separate two different concepts.

“The update to ‘Xbox online services’ in the Microsoft Services acceptance terms refers to all Xbox services that include features such as cross-saves and friend requests. The language change seeks to distinguish this service from the Xbox subscription Live Gold. There are no changes being made to the service experience or Xbox Live Gold, “the company said during the incident.

In fact, it seems that the next step will be to remove the need to create an account on the “new” Xbox network to play games free-to-play how Fortnite; however, the company has not yet detailed how or when this process will be carried out.