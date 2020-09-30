Microsoft research reveals cybercrime trends that exploit COVID-19

Microsoft has just released the newest edition of its Digital Defense Report, an annual study that seeks to understand the cybercrime landscape and announce trends for the coming months. The study, although it highlights some points of concern that are already known by other similar reports, brings some very interesting statistics that help us to understand this panorama even more.

According to the company, it is clear that malicious agents are becoming increasingly sophisticated and using advanced techniques capable of threatening even targets prepared to deal with threats.

“Hackers supported by nation-states, for example, have used new recognition techniques that increase their chance of compromising important targets. Criminal groups that attack companies have moved their infrastructure to the cloud to hide between legitimate services, and attackers have developed new ways to scour the internet for systems vulnerable to ransomware, ”explains Tom Burt, corporate vice president, Microsoft Customer Security & Trust .

COVID-19: the favorite motto

Microsoft claims to have blocked more than 13 billion malicious emails in 2019, of which at least 1 billion of them involved the use of registered domains specifically for a credential theft campaign. In addition, ransomware was the main reason for the company’s involvement in security incidents between October last year and July this year.

“While the overall volume of malware has remained relatively consistent over time, adversaries have taken advantage of concerns about COVID-19 around the world to create social engineering lures related to our collective anxiety and the tremendous amount of information about the pandemic, ”says Tom, noting, however, that the number of cases has fortunately been decreasing in recent months.

Image: Disclosure / Microsoft

Regarding hackers sponsored by government entities, the brand also points out that most of the attacks were directed at institutions that were, in some way, in efforts against COVID-19. Such attacks were aimed at stealing credentials and confidential documents regarding research to create vaccines against viral disease.

Reshaping policies

For Tom, the adoption of the home office makes it difficult to comply with the traditional security policies used within companies, as the network perimeter has been broken and the challenge now is to protect the identities of users.

“As organizations continue to move their applications to the cloud, cyber criminals are increasing their Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks to destabilize user access and even make malicious and harmful infiltrations less perceptible. organization’s resources ”, explains the executive. Microsoft stresses the importance of investing in raising awareness of the human factor and combining technologies, people and processes to optimize information security.

Source: Microsoft