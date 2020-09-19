Microsoft Teams updated for Android and iOS with data savings and more

Continuing with the routine updates, Microsoft Teams received another round of news this week, the same being specific to each system (that is, the changelog is not the same in the benefited systems).

Speaking first of the version made available for iOS, we have that Microsoft provided better integration of Teams with Cortana, allowing to send messages, make calls and enter meetings using the voice command, in addition to implementing improvements in performance and bug fixes.

For Android, the news is due to the new configuration to reduce the amount of data that teams use when the video is on, the possibility to call people directly from the system’s contact list, the possibility to choose which number to call when the company has more than one phone available, viewing the daily schedule (and upcoming meetings) single sign-on access to bots and tools that use organization credentials.

Those interested in obtaining the new version of the app can now download the update through the card below or directly from the application store on their device.