Microsoft to launch low-cost Surface notebook, focused on students

Microsoft may launch a new low-cost Surface notebook with a focus on students, sources say on the Windows Central website. The device would have a 12.5-inch screen, scheduled to launch with the next line update.

According to the information received by the publication, the new notebook is codenamed Sparti internally, and also features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The model must use Windows 10S, and the price can be as low as US $ 500 (R $ 2,665), and hardly exceed US $ 600 (R $ 3,200).

The idea is to take advantage of a price range little explored by the line itself, which has the Surface Go tablet for $ 399 and jumps to the Surface Pro, whose lowest price is $ 749. In that sense, the new notebook would be a “Surface Laptop Go ”. “Sparti hits the market at a time when people spend less as a result of the current pandemic, so a new intermediate Surface couldn’t come at a better time,” notes the publication.

Some sources who would have been able to see prototypes of the new notebook say that it looks like other models in the Surface line, maintaining the quality that Microsoft fans have become accustomed to obtaining with the company’s products. “It is also very light, and the smaller screen means that the size of the device is more compact, which makes it great for travel,” says the report.

New Surface line devices are due to be announced in October, and Sparti would be among them.

Source: WIndows Central

