Microsoft to launch Surface Pro X 2 with new Snapdragon, 5G and other updates

For now, the technical data sheet for the new Surface Pro X 2 remains completely confidential. Even so, Microsoft must implement some aesthetic changes in order to make the tablet more like its brothers.

So, he must earn a variant with platinum chassis and keyboards with different colors, something that is already quite common in other devices of the Redmond giant.

The company has also been working on AMD64 emulation. Currently, PCs with ARM and Windows 10 processors can run apps from the ARM and x86 architecture itself through emulation.

So far, Microsoft has not commented on the matter. Even so, the company should hold an event in October where it must announce all the news.