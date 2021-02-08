Microsoft to remove the old version of its Edge browser from Windows 10

The April cumulative update will remove the old version of Edge browser and replace it with the Chromium version.

If you are using Windows 10, you will no longer be able to escape the new Chromium version of the Edge browser, launched on January 15, 2020. Microsoft has just announced that it will be automatically installed during the cumulative update of April 13, 2021.

This action is due to the end of support for the original version of Edge browser. From March 9, it will no longer benefit from updates, which can pose a security problem. The April update will permanently remove it from the computer, which is not currently the case if you decide to install the Chromium version (both versions coexist).

Microsoft has indicated that this removal and replacement will affect versions 1803, 1809, 1903, 1909 and 2004 of Windows 10. Only the removal phase will be applied to version 20H2, released in October 2020, as it already contains the Edge Chromium browser . This will also be the case if you have already installed the new version of the program on your computer.

Source : Microsoft