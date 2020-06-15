Microsoft to Replace Channel Cycles System in Windows 10 Insider Program

For those who are Windows enthusiasts and like to have the system always updated with the latest news, Microsoft offers the Insider program, offering updates in different groups, called Cycles.

This organization, however, can generate confusion by considering the way these cycles are organized. According to the company’s own reports, users of the same Cycle could have access to three different builds.

In order to facilitate the process, the Redmond giant announced that it will restructure the program to begin distributing updates through Channels, similar to what is seen in browsers, for example.

Those who sign up to receive early updates from the end of June can choose between the Developer Channel, which includes the current Quick and Skip Ahead Cycles, the Beta Channel, current Slow Cycle, and the Release Preview Channel, which will replace the Cycle of the same name.

“We’re transitioning and converting our current Build Frequency-based Cycle model to a Channel model that builds on build quality and best supports parallel programming efforts,” says Amanda Langowski, Microsoft’s chief program manager.

“As we evolve the environment we’ve released Windows 10 and the diversity of Insiders is greater than ever, it’s essential that Insiders have an option that best meets their needs.[…] We believe that shifting our focus from frequency to quality is the best way to do this,” he concludes.





The latest update released by the company arrived at The Fast Cycle last week, bringing changes to the Linux Kernel and the virtualization system with Hyper-V. It is worth remembering, however, that Microsoft has been experiencing serious problems with its major May Update, which has caused serious problems on Lenovo computers.