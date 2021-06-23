Microsoft to step up automatic adoption of Windows 10 May update

Microsoft will begin a new phase in the distribution of the 21H1 update for Windows 10. The company announced last Monday (22) that it will take advantage of the results of the machine learning training to automatically forward the build to more users.

The company revealed that it will use the “latest machine learning models to increase the number of devices selected for automatic updating.”

To find the compilation, you must go to Settings > Windows Update and click “Check for updates”. Microsoft recommends keeping your computer up-to-date so that you have the latest security tools and protections.

According to the manufacturer’s official homepage, the May 2021 update introduced external camera support by default for Windows Hello and improvements to Windows Defender Application Guard, the system’s security component, so documents open faster while scanning security takes place in parallel.

This may be one of the latest big updates for Windows 10, which is due to be replaced by the “new generation of Windows” that takes shape in Windows 11, which leaked last week. More information related to the subject should be revealed tomorrow (24), during the Microsoft event.