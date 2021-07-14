Microsoft unveils Windows 365, version of the system that runs from the cloud; know everything

After the announcement of Windows 11, the community started to set all their expectations for the future of this brand new operating system. Behold, at the moment when the hype started downloading, Microsoft catches everyone by surprise with the announcement of another bet, Windows 365.

The new system was announced this Wednesday (14) during the Microsoft Inspire conference and takes the experience of Windows 10 (and future 11) to the cloud. Basically, the subscriber will have the right to access a computer via the internet that will run Windows remotely, without consuming resources from the local machine, such as a streaming service.

The idea is that it works as a virtual machine and offers support for those who run other operating systems, such as Linux or macOS. Windows 365 should support almost any device, from powerful PCs to more modest notebooks, including tablets and cell phones.

Although the announcement surprised the community, Microsoft had been developing a system in the cloud for a few months. Everything will be based on the Azure Virtual Desktop service, MS’s own technology, which today allows administrators to configure machines remotely.

The launch is scheduled for August 2, with all information available on the website windows365.com — which is not yet online. After that date, all you have to do is access the address and contract the desired plan based on the ideal machine configuration.

Speaking of computers, the remote machines that will run Windows 365 will offer their users modern processors, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage at the time of launch. Microsoft is also looking to bring powerful dedicated graphics cards for more demanding users. For now, the price has not yet been revealed, but the promise is that it will happen up to one day before launch.

Focused on the corporate market

This ad should have no impact for the regular consumer, as they already use a version of Windows on their computer. In IT departments and other sectors of companies, however, it can be a great option. That’s because Windows via the cloud will likely be much less costly than maintaining expensive machines just to manage the network or perform simple actions.

In addition, the remote system may have useful applications to expand the experience of those who prefer to use Linux on their PCs or don’t give up their iMac. As there are so many Windows-exclusive apps, services and games, this gives these people more freedom to just switch from their local PC to the cloud PC. It remains to be seen how everything will work in practice.