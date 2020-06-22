Home Technology news Microsoft will shut down Mixer activities and announces partnership with Facebook Gaming
Microsoft will shut down Mixer activities and announces partnership with Facebook Gaming

Since March, users of the Mixer game streaming platform have been waiting for a new-look update and more features. Now, Microsoft surprised by reporting the closure of the service’s activities and an agreement with Facebook to replace the role.

According to the company, from this Monday (22), streamers will be migrated to Facebook Gaming. The Mixer will still remain on the air for another month for this transition – that is, until July 22.

The head of Microsoft’s gaming division, Phil Spencer, told the site The Verge, New Year decision was taken by a number of service difficulties. Among them, the problems to compete with rivals such as Twitch, YouTube and the new partner of the social network of Mark Zuckerberg.

“We started well behind, in terms of where mixer’s monthly number of viewers is relative to the big names out there. I think the Mixer community will really benefit from the broad audience that Facebook has between its properties and the ability to reach players in a much more seamless way through the social platform that Facebook has.”

Phil Spencer,[199

Head of Microsoft’s gaming division

Sources in the segment claim that gamers who do not want to leave for the Facebook platform will be free to negotiate with other competitors. Check out the following post:

Streamers who prefer to follow on Facebook Gaming will have access to the “Level Up” program. Viewers with paid Mixer subscriptions will earn Xbox gift cards as compensation.

So, did you like Microsoft’s decision to terminate Mixer and provide the service through Facebook Gaming? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

