Microsoft’s new algorithm detects manipulated videos and deepfakes

Misinformation and fake news is a recurring problem, especially in the United States. However, with the new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) and the impending presidential elections, such campaigns become even more dangerous. That’s why Microsoft has just unveiled Video Authenticator, a technology that uses its own algorithm to verify the authenticity of a clip.

The invention, according to the company itself, is capable of analyzing clips and photographs, paying attention to elements that would be invisible to the human eye. Based on the analysis, it provides a “trust note” so that the user can decide whether it is valid to believe that content or not. The algorithm would be highly effective in detecting deep fakes, says Microsoft.

In addition to providing the authenticator itself, the company will also allow content producers to add hashes to their productions, which would be used as certificates of authenticity in the event that a video or photo is modified. This is similar to Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative program, which generates a permanent and cryptographically protected history for recording changes to photographs.

Image: Disclosure / Microsoft

For now, Video Authenticator will be available only to members of the RD2020, a non-profit initiative that helps reporters and researchers to fight misinformation through a series of specific tools.

Source: Engadget