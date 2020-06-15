Home Technology news Milky Way may have more than 30 extraterrestrial civilizations capable of communicating
Technologynews

Milky Way may have more than 30 extraterrestrial civilizations capable of communicating

By kenyan

A study published on Monday (15) by Astrophysical Journal indicates that the Milky Way would house more than 30 extraterrestrial civilizations capable of communicating.

The calculation was performed by astrobiologists at the University of Nottingham. They were based on the amount of Earth-like exoplanets throughout our galaxy, as well as the time of evolution to intelligent life forms.

According to the research co-author, Tom Westby, the method used simplified the considerations through new data – different from the old way of estimating similar conditions.

“The classic method for estimating the number of intelligent civilizations is based on guessing life-related values, but opinions on these subjects vary widely. Our new study simplifies these assumptions using new data, providing us with a solid estimate of the number of civilizations in our galaxy.”

Tom Westby,[11″

Co-author of the research

The professor of Astrophysics at the educational institution and leader of the study, Christopher Conselice, points out that the calculation is called the “Copernican Astrobiological Limit” and explained that there are two limits: the emergence of intelligent lives in less than or more than 5 million years. In the case of earth, communication came after 4.5 billion years.

“The idea is to look at evolution, but on a cosmic scale. We call this calculation the Copernican Astrobiological Limit. Our research suggests that the search for intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations not only reveals the existence of life formation, but also gives us clues as to how long our own civilization will last. By searching for intelligent extraterrestrial life – even if we find nothing – we are discovering our own future.”

Christopher Conselice

Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Nottingham and leader of the research

To find these other peoples, it would depend on radio transmissions and other resources that should be sent by these civilizations into space. However, the distance would not make it possible to communicate with the existing technology at the moment.

It is worth remembering that a new theory about our galaxy, revealed in mid-March, indicated that the Milky Way lives in a kind of “bubble”. So it would have less density than other areas of the universe.

Do you believe that there may be this number of extraterrestrial civilizations with the capacity to communicate? Tell us your opinion in the comment space.

