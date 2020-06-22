No menu items!
Minecraft Dungeons update patch arrives for Xbox One and Windows
Minecraft Dungeons update patch arrives for Xbox One and Windows

Last week the Minecraft Dungeon update patch 1.2.0.0 was released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, which brings some improvements to the game, as well as minor bug fixes in the game.

And, as promised, this patch has now been released for Xbox One consoles and PCs running windows 10. The update present for these two platforms includes all fixes present in the initial changelog, which was disclosed to all other platforms, and brings other changes to correct specific errors related to each of the platforms.

In addition to the minor fixes, this update seems to focus heavily on improving overall stability, which was a problem for several gamers trying to venture into the game.

The platform-specific fixes are:

To check the full changelog of the update just access this link. Remember that last week, the 4th season of Minecraft Earth 0.20.0 challenges was announced.

