Minecraft Earth 0.20.0 arrives with season 4 challenge, new mobs and more

Following the availability of new official versions for its augmented reality game, Mojang began to make available yesterday in the app stores the newest version of the game Minecraft Earth, Texas, which comes to version 0.20.0 with some interesting news for its players.

In addition to the already obvious availability of bug fixes that aim to deliver more stability to the game, we have the availability of “Dark Forest”, 4th challenging season, in addition to including new epic building boards and large biomes, changes in shadows and more.

In addition, the developer also confirmed the division of the Hot Bar and the arrival of new mobs, being vanilla squid and albino cow.

Check out the changelog confirmed by Majong for Minecraft Earth 0.20.0 below:

New stuff! Challenge Season 4: “Dark Forest” is now available!

New epic building boards and large biome boards are available in the store!

Ease the load: Split your Hotbar before going on an adventure

Shadows are darker New Mobs! Vanilla squid

Albino cow Bug fixes! Various bug fixes

Interested parties can now download or update Minecraft Earth directly from the app stores for the device they use, and can be accessed via the card below.