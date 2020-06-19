Home Technology news Minecraft Earth 0.20.0 arrives with season 4 challenge, new mobs and more
Technologynews

Minecraft Earth 0.20.0 arrives with season 4 challenge, new mobs and more

By kenyan

Following the availability of new official versions for its augmented reality game, Mojang began to make available yesterday in the app stores the newest version of the game Minecraft Earth, Texas, which comes to version 0.20.0 with some interesting news for its players.

In addition to the already obvious availability of bug fixes that aim to deliver more stability to the game, we have the availability of “Dark Forest”, 4th challenging season, in addition to including new epic building boards and large biomes, changes in shadows and more.

In addition, the developer also confirmed the division of the Hot Bar and the arrival of new mobs, being vanilla squid and albino cow.

Check out the changelog confirmed by Majong for Minecraft Earth 0.20.0 below:

New stuff!

  • Challenge Season 4: “Dark Forest” is now available!
  • New epic building boards and large biome boards are available in the store!
  • Ease the load: Split your Hotbar before going on an adventure
  • Shadows are darker

New Mobs!

  • Vanilla squid
  • Albino cow

Bug fixes!

  • Various bug fixes

Interested parties can now download or update Minecraft Earth directly from the app stores for the device they use, and can be accessed via the card below.

Related news

news

Initiative unheard of! Teatro Vivo will broadcast free live plays from the artists’ house

kenyan -
This Saturday (20), at 20h, The Teatro Vivo begins an unprecedented program of shows broadcast live that will be filmed directly from the actors'...
Read more
news

Users of 2G and 3G networks still account for 46% of total connected networks worldwide

kenyan -
In recent months we have seen several companies investing heavily in the expansion of the 5G network in the world. In this scenario, large...
Read more
news

Watch the video: Hubble telescope captures new images of nebulae with new WFC3 technology

kenyan -
Hubble is one of the most famous telescopes in the world and has already provided us with several interesting discoveries, such as details about...
Read more
newskenyan -

Galaxy A10s begins receiving June security patch in Malaysia

After you have officially received your update to the One UI 2.0 based on the Android 10, the Galaxy A10s begins to receive in...
Read more
newskenyan -

RAM consumption by Google Chrome can finally be fixed with new...

With the arrival of the new 2004 version of Windows 10 released last month, google chrome's meme history eating RAM memories may be heading...
Read more
newskenyan -

Look at the picture! Robot takes photo of planets Earth and...

On a mission to explore Mars eight years ago – more specifically in gale crater – the Curiosity rover was able to capture a...
Read more
newskenyan -

MIUI 12 stable reaches the Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G,...

Announced at the end of April, MIUI 12 began to be distributed to several devices in the testing phase shortly after its announcement, and...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,710FansLike
3,485FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Mombasa court suspends all activities after 11 test positive for covid-19

News Laiza Maketso -
Chief Justice David Maraga suspended all activities at the Mombasa High Court after 11 members of staff tested positive for the covid-19 virus. A statement...
Read more

KEBS bans Rumate Animal Feed from the market Over alleged link...

Business news Stanley Kasee -
Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has banned the sale and distribution of an animal feeds supplement that is alleged to have caused the death...
Read more

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

News Laiza Maketso -
Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more

Court of Appeal declares Standard Gauge Railway contract illegal

Business news Stanley Kasee -
The Court of Appeal has declared the entire Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) contract illegal after activist Okiya Omtata filed an apeal in the court. According...
Read more

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more

Government concern as COVID-19 cases rise by 117

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya has risen further after 117 more people tested positive for the virus. Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke