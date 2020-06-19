Misleading advertising! Tim receives fine of R $ 800 thousand for hiding internet hack after franchise

Tim is receiving a fine after a lawsuit filed by Senacon, the National Consumer Bureau, a body linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

This is because the secretariat, after provocation by a user action, found that there was a violation of the duty of information by the operator, in addition to misleading advertising, in a very old episode of the company’s history.

It was in 2014 that Anatel decided that operators could rather cut off users’ internet access after they finished consuming franchises, which angered users. This change in the rules was not only poorly received by the consumer, but also poorly passed on: the fine that telecom receives today refers to unen claroing policies in advertising campaigns after the new rule, which did not make it clear that the internet would be cut off after consumption.

The amount of the fine imposed will be directed to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights, a fund directed to repair collective damages.

The operator may appeal, but if you do not, you can enjoy discounts that tend to reduce a little of the amount of R $ 800 thousand. On the other hand, a victory in another instance can free you from all the fine.

It is worth remembering, when the new rule of Anatel came into force, the internet plans were not yet so generous. It was even common for many not to go beyond the few gigas, with some being limited to 500 megabytes. Today even prepaid plans offer gigas packages.

