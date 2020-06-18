MIUI 12 stable reaches the Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Youth, Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom in China

Announced at the end of April, MIUI 12 began to be distributed to several devices in the testing phase shortly after its announcement, and about two months later, Xiaomi has already begun releasing stable versions for some phones in China.

Last week the recipients were the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, now the Chinese made available the download of the final version of the system for other models: Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Youth, Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom.

The new version of MIUI reaches the user to make their user experience even richer, bringing a number of aesthetic changes including new animations and elements that have been completely redesigned – the platform’s novelties were detailed by the All Mobile in this article.

It is worth noting that not all the novelties of MIUI 12 will be available for the phones that receive it, and this is unfortunately a common practice of Xiaomi (ie should not arrive as a surprise).

Models that have LCD screens, for example, will not be able to access the feature Always-on Display, since they will not be able to benefit from the proposal to display information on the screen without impacting battery life.

Several Xiaomi phones have already been contemplated with miui 12 Global, however, the interface is currently being distributed in the West as a stable Beta, not as a final version.

In view of the release of the Stable Chinese version for all these models, it should not be long before the stable global version arrives to the West, so keep following the All Mobile to stay on top of the news.

(updated June 9, 2020, 11:46 pm)