Mobile RPG from the creator of Final Fantasy is available on Apple Arcade

The franchise Final Fantasy is one of the most successful in the gaming world at all times, being one of the responsible for the popularization of the turn-based RPG genre. To continue this legacy, its creator, Hironobu Sakaguchi, decided to create a game that had the same essence, but focused on mobile devices. With that in mind, he created Fantasian, game that is available from today on Apple Arcade.

Set in a setting with hand-made graphics that blend physical environments with 3D characters, Fantasian puts players in the role of “Leo”, who wakes up from a huge explosion and finds himself lost in a strange land ruled by machines, but without many memories in his head. As players set out on a journey to retrieve Leo’s memories, they will unravel the mysteries of the bizarre mechanical infection that slowly engulfs everything humanity knows.

Within this multidimensional universe, balance becomes a key factor in the struggle for these kingdoms, being paramount for the player. In addition to the captivating story, fans of Final Fantasy they will feel at home also because of the soundtrack created by Nobuo Uematsu the same composer of the songs from the famous RPG franchise.

Speaking of the gameplay itself, Fantasian includes new battle mechanics, including the “Dimengeon Battle” mode, which allows players to send enemies previously found in a separate dimensional dungeon to streamline combat and maximize exploration. According to Sakaguchi, inspiration was well grounded in the style of Final Fantasy VI, often cited for the development of modern mobile games.

“In the past, everything was done in blocks. Your character moved one block at a time. This introduces puzzle elements, in which you can see a block that you cannot access. But if you walk around the building and pass through the back door, you may be able to reach that block, “explained Sakaguchi, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Fantasian is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV through Apple Arcade subscription.