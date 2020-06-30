Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 is the first smartwatch to launch with Snapdragon Wear 4100

Qualcomm today announced the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100 Plus, new processors for smartwatches and other smart wearables. The platforms promise to bring great evolution when compared to its predecessor, the Wear 3100, offering 25% higher autonomy, support to a greater number of colors in Always-On Display, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, Bluetooth 5 and much more more.

Now, the Mobvoi, a manufacturer specializing in wearable devices, announced that it should be the first company to bring a smartwatch equipped with Qualcomm’s new chip to the market. having revealed Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3. Unfortunately, the company did not disclose further details of the device, which is expected to launch with Google’s Wear OS.

Both announcements are part of the effort to tackle the Apple Watch. The Apple watch is now regarded as a benchmark in the smart watch market, with the devices running Google’s system still making you want it in some ways. Now, with better efficiency, processing and features like Bluetooth 5, new geolocation protocols and eSIM, wearables must become truly competitive.