Mona Lisa 2020? Artificial intelligence recreates famous paintings from centuries ago

A Russian artist and designer created an artificial intelligence system capable of “recreating” the faces emblazoned in historical paintings, to bring the “characters” to life and show how their real traits could be and indicate an approximation of what the person who inspired the works was like.

Using the same system he used to recreate the short film “L’Arrivée d’un train em gare à La Ciotat” (The arrival of the train at the station) of 1895, made by the Lumière brothers and which was considered one of the first film productions, the Russian Denis Shiryaev recreated the face of seven historical paintings that were created centuries ago.

The “modified” paintings were:

Mona Lisa, by Leonardo da Vinci, painted in 1503

Self-portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird, by Frida Kahlo, painted in 1940

The Birth of Venus, by Sandro Boticelli, painted in 1485

Girl with the Pearl Earring, by Johannes Vermeer, painted in 1665

Lady with Ermine, by Leonardo da Vinci, painted in 1489

American Gothic, by Grant Wood, painted in 1930

Rembrandt’s Night Watch, painted in 1642

The artist stressed that the intention of the project is to “apply different neural networks in an attempt to generate realistic faces of people from famous paintings” and that its results are just an estimate of how the inspirations could have been and not a historical “recreation” of the paintings.

In the video below the artist shows the result of the “recreations” and tells a little about the project. The content is all in English, however it is fun to see how each work was.

Shiryaev’s project is similar, but not inspired, in another practice that also uses AI system – the deepfakes. These consist of creating videos that show famous people doing or saying something. This practice, however, can be illegal, as it can be used to create dialogues or false situations involving a person without their prior authorization, as well as may also cause defamation of the person involved.