Monster Hunter adaptation with Milla Jovovich gets first trailer; watch

By kenyan

The first trailer for the adaptation of Monster Hunter is among us, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa in the lead roles. The plot shows a group of soldiers who were teleported to another dimension where they encounter the giant monsters typical of the Capcom series.

The film had already received a teaser, but now it is possible to understand more about the story. Upon reaching this unknown world, the military also clashes with the local population and discover that their weapons have no effect on regional fauna. Thus, Natalie Artemis (character of Jovovich) and The Hunter (Tony Jaa) may possibly come together to eliminate the giant monsters.

The feature is developed by Constantin Films, Capcom, in addition to investments by Tencent Pictures. Paul WS Anderson signs as director. For those who do not know, he is also responsible for the adaptations of resident Evil and Mortal Kombat for the big screens. The trailer shows some iconic characters from the series, such as the dragon Rathalos.

Tony Jaa is known for his martial acrobatics, starring one of the most respected films of the genre today: Ong Bak. Like The Hunter, he will be the character that will teach Artemis all about how to eliminate the giant monsters. Monster Hunter was scheduled to launch in April of next year, but has been moved forward to December 30, 2020.

