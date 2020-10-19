Most pirated movies, released games and box office of the week [19/10/2020]

Another week has started and along with it, it is time to check out our already traditional compilation of the main games that will arrive in the console and PC market in the coming days, as well as the 10 films that best performed in theaters and in download through torrent.

Speaking first of the most pirated films, we have a list that changes little when compared to the previous week, being effective news here the entry of Book of Blood, The 7 of Chicago and Monstrous Problems.

When we talk about box office, we have the reheating of movie theaters after a few months without operations around the world, bringing in its TOP 10 a total of 4 premieres (The Kid Detective, Monstrous Problems, 2 Hearts and Explosive Legacy). Not least, we also have on the list two films that are already known for a long time by lovers of the seventh art with the screening of Abracadabra and Jack’s Strange World, both from 1993.

To close, we have a selection of games that reach both consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch), as well as for PCs, with the titles HyperBrawl Tournament, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One, Monster Truck Championship and Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda – Complete Edition).

Movies

10 – Greyhound

9 – Books of Blood

8 – Ava

7 – Enola Holmes

6 – 2067

5 – Hubie’s Halloween

4 – The 7 of Chicago

3 – The Wolf of Snow Hollow

2 – Mulan

1 – Monstrous Problems

Games

October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth (PlayStation 4 and PC)

HyperBrawl Tournament (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC)

Delta Outpost (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Bladed Fury (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch)

Monster Truck Championship (Xbox One)

October 21st

ScourgeBringer (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

October, 22

Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure (Xbox One and Nintendo Switch)

Ray’s the Dead (PlayStation 4 and PC)

Supraland (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

October, 23

Pumpkin Jack (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Supermarket Shriek (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Galacide (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda – Complete Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Tickets

10 – The Kid Detective

Box office: US $ 135 thousand

9 – Monstrous Problems

Box office: US $ 255 thousand

8 – Cold Uncontrollable

Box office: US $ 425 thousand

7 – The New Mutants

Box office: US $ 465 thousand

6 – 2 Hearts

Box office: US $ 565 thousand

5 – Abracadabra (relaunch)

Box office: US $ 756 thousand

4 – Jack’s Strange World (re-release)

Box office: $ 1.323 million

3 – Tenet

Box office: $ 1.600 million

2 – A Snare for My Av

Box office: $ 2.50 million

1 – Explosive Legacy

Box office: $ 3.7 billion