Moto G8 Power Lite: real-time battery test | This Friday at 7:00 a.m.

The Moto G8 Power Lite was announced by Motorola in Brazil at the end of April, with a suggested price of R$ 1,399, thus being between the price charged by Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power at its launch in March.

The device, which arrives to rival LG’s newly announced K 2020 line and the most basic Galaxy A, has as major differentials the 5,000mAh battery and the screen IPS LCD 6.5 inches, this being the largest panel seen in the Moto G8 line (and also the largest battery, next to the Moto G8 Power). As expected, it is also the largest and heaviest in the line.

We also have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which should please users who were disappointed with the Moto G8 Play, which even having a more powerful Helio P70M has only 2GB of RAM.

The time has come to find out if the Moto G8 Power Lite is capable of breaking the Moto G7 Power’s record in autonomy, with the 2019 model being our champion in the standardized battery test ranking of the TudoCelular.com to date, while his successor has held more than 3 hours less away from the take.

The test is the same as we always do, where we run a lot of popular apps, games, and services in timed cycles until the battery runs out completely. Between cycles is given a standby time so that we can track consumption in the background.

Interested in the Moto G8 Power Lite? Then set the alarm clock and follow everything with us from the 7 am this Friday, June 5, by Brasilia time.

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is available at Extra by R$ 1,169. To see the other 16 offers click here.

(updated june 4, 2020, 8:50 p.m.)

