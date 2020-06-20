Moto G8 Power Lite vs Galaxy A30s: a comparison with little sense | Comparative

Home Technology news Moto G8 Power Lite vs Galaxy A30s: a comparison with little sense...
Cell phone below R $ 1,500 are being highly sought after today. No one is being too much to spend and you would definitely prefer to save without giving up some features on the phone you choose.

Two devices catch your eye. Motorola launches a new member of the Power line, famous for its durable battery, the Moto G8 Power Lite, while the Galaxy A30s looks balanced and has already dropped a bit in price. Do you have that doubt? Are you curious? So follow this comparison here, in the TudoCelular.com.

comparative’s index

Design

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

On the body, we have the expected plastic, both in the back and in the frame. The two invest in visual effects to make the device more beautiful: while the G8 Power Lite is matte and has a two-color gradient, the A30s is bright and a diamond pattern in the same color appears under the light.

From the front, they are very similar, with the same notch in drop at the top center, but the A30s brings thinner edges around the display. In size, the G8 Power Lite is larger in all, especially in height, besides being 30 grams heavier, having larger battery. It also brings protection against splashes, while the A30s has nothing against water.

Samsung Galaxy A30s

These two handsets are dual SIM, but only the A30s has one slot for each chip and one more for the microSD, being the G8 Power Lite hybrid. In biometrics, the Galaxy A30 evolved into the A30s by bringing biometrics from the rear to the screen, just not too fast.

The Moto G8 Power Lite still carries the sensor in the rear, and although this looks bad, it’s more effective than the one below the screen. Finally, the set is complete with the physical connection, which if in the A30s is an expected USB-C, the Motorola is a microUSB, already very old.

The best construction and visual point is the Galaxy A30s.

Better constructionGalaxy A30s
Slot is hybrid or not?Galaxy A30s
Do you have any resistance?Moto G8 Power Lite
Best notch solutionNo
Best biometrics solutionNo
Which is lighter and thinner?Galaxy A30s
Best type of connectionGalaxy A30s

Multimdia and features

Screen


Here we have two steps back. Both the Moto G8 Power and the A30 have a screen with FullHD+ definition, and in these two phones from the comparative we move to HD+. The reason is battery savings, as there are two large displays, 6.5 and 6.4 inches for motorola and samsung, respectively.

In technology, we have an IPS on the G8 Power Lite and a Super AMOLED on the A30, giving a better color advantage to the Samsung. In brightness the two send well and can be used in outdoor areas without problems.

The G8 Power Lite is longer, and looks 20:9 up to 19.5:9 on the A30. The latter, however, has a better use of body screen by having smaller edges. There’s no protection on any of them’ glass.

This point gets the Galaxy A30s for having more fancy on the screen.

Better screen technologyGalaxy A30
Better screen resolutionNo
Best screen/body ratioGalaxy A30
High Hz screen?No
Overall screen qualityGalaxy A30

Sound


In this regard Motorola regains some advantage. That’s because, although the G8 Power Lite is not stereo like its big brother, it has a sound that even at most does not distort as much, and ends up having more overall balance while maintaining a high volume.

The A30s is also mono, and the audio distorts a lot at higher volumes. In the headphones, we have in this Samsung the same of the entire Galaxy A line, being even the same line M. They are simple and of only reasonable quality. Motorola’s are also the same as the G line, but are more comfortable and with a slightly higher quality.

For sound, the point is the Moto G8 Power Lite.

Sound is stereo?No
Do you have entry P2?Both
Do you have high-quality protocols and settings for Bluetooth and wire?No
Are headphones coming in the box?Both

System


Two fresh Android 9 Pies, only not, out of the box. The difference is that the Galaxy A30s already has update for Android 10 available and the Moto G8 Power Lite, which is much newer, has no forecast. Being simpler, you can not predict if they will have another update beyond the 10, but the A30s has a better chance of that.

Android 10 has arrived at the A30s with the South Korean OneUI 2 interface, with themes and dark mode, plus better usability for one-handed use on larger screens. It is an interface with many features.

The G8 Power Lite has a simpler interface, with fewer features and easier handling. not even the highlight of the Moto App that usually has in other devices of the brand long appears here, and only the gestures of camera and flashlight are present.

On connections, the G8 Power Lite also gets worse, because it brings out-of-the-way Bluetooth and WiFi versions compared to the A30s, which is dual band and has the newest Bluetooth. Neither of them brings NFC and Digital TV only on the A30s, but the two bring FM radio.

Another point for the Samsung Galaxy A30s.

How many biometric solutions do you offer?No
Well updated system?Galaxy A30s
System will be updated in the future?Galaxy A30s
Which system or customization has more and better features?Galaxy A30s
Are there missing connections? Left?Galaxy A30s

Performance

In performance, here we have two simpler devices, close to an input. That said, we have MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset with 4 GB of RAM on the Moto G8 Power Lite and an Exynos 7904 with the same RAM on the A30s. The storage of the two is 64 GB.

In the benchmarks we already have an idea of the overall result, with the A30s performing almost 10% more in the numbers. In the standardized all-cell application opening tests, the A30s follows almost the same standard, being 12% faster than Motorola’s rival.

For games, the two run much simpler titles, but the more demanding ones like a PUBG will have differences. On the A30s you can even run the game on minimal graphics, but in G8 Power Lite you’ll have a lot of choking.

The performance point is that of the A30s.

Who does better on the opening test?Galaxy A30s
Who gets the better of the most demanding games?Galaxy A30s
Who has the best benchmark numbers?Galaxy A30s
What is the most up-to-date processor?Galaxy A30s
Which has the best RAM/processor balanceGalaxy A30s
Which one has the most storage?No

Battery

And it’s on battery power that the Moto G8 Power Lite shows what it came from, both by name and 5,000 mAh capacity, against 4,000 mAh of the A30s. They are two batteries of considerable size, and the numbers are also good.

The little more than 19 hours obtained by samsung’s phone in our tests were surpassed by the approximate 22 hours achieved by the G8 Power Lite. It was two hours of more screen for the Motorola too, justifying its larger size.

In recharging the test G8 loses strength by bringing a 10W charger against a 15W charger from the A30s into the box. Thus, the most silly spends almost 3 hours in the socket, while the Samsung takes a few minutes beyond two hours to reach 100%.

Three hours is a pulled number, and that makes them tie here.

Which one has the most battery?Moto G8 Power Lite
Which recharges faster?Galaxy A30s
Which one lasts longer according to the TC battery test?Moto G8 Power Lite
Do you have wireless charging?No

Cameras, New Year

Even if it’s simple, the two manufacturers haven’t stopped putting a triple set on each of these smartphones. You might think they are the same, but one of the cameras is unexpected:

  • Moto G8 Power Lite: a main wide of 16 megapixels and f/2.0 aperture with PDAF; a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.
  • Galaxy A30s: a 25 megapixel main wide and f/1.7 aperture with PDAF; an ultrawide 8 megapixel and a 5 megapixel depth sensor.

It is a fact that many smartphones are coming with macro camera, but generally do not take the place of wide angle to exist, as we saw in the case of the G8 Power Lite. If it’s a more useful camera, you’re the one who’s going to decide.

And once again, the results hang on to the South Korean A30s. The colors will be a little more balanced on motorola’s phone, but throughout the rest it will have worse images, with a camera that can be compared to an input device.

There is a lack of information in the photos, which, although good, will not have many details. Lacking a dark mode in low light situations we have difficulty having good catches. The macro is cool for some more criati imagesyou will need to find the right amount of light to get something. Portrait mode makes even better cutouts than on G8 Play.

The A30s was not a great evolution compared to the A30, but has the possibility to make optimal catches. It’s better to turn off the AI from the phone, but even at night you end up having interesting results, unless you use the wide angle, which does better with more light involved. The cutout of portrait mode is decent.

That point stays with the Galaxy A30s.

Best rear camera setGalaxy A30s
Best DxOMark, if you haveNo
More balanced colorsMoto G8 Power Lite
Best night photosGalaxy A30s
Best external photosGalaxy A30s
Best internal photosGalaxy A30s

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Without any stabilization and recording in FullHD, these two smartphones bring decent quality of videos. The focus has good speed on both, but the G8 Power Lite ends up sinning by bringing more shakes and capturing audio only in mono, against a stereo of the A30s.

yes, another point for the A30s.

Do you have optical stabilization?No
Do you have electronic stabilization?No
Records at 4k at 60fps?No
Best in videoGalaxy A30s

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A30s

For the front camera, we find an 8 megapixel sensor on the G8 Power Lite and a 16 megapixel sensor on the A30s, both with f/2.0 aperture. And the result is similar to what we have in the main cameras, with an advantage for Samsung.

Your camera makes good photos and leads to quality selfies even in darker locations. The Motorola is decent in good light situations, but when we don’t have this scenario the sharpness comes out impaired. Portrait mode crashes more in selfies and can sometimes even blur a part of your face. They both record in FullHD.

Selfies lead to one more point for the Galaxy A30s.

Best front camera setGalaxy A30s
Front camera records in 4k?No
Best selfieGalaxy A30s

Preo, I’m

It’s been a long time since we’ve had good prices and at least close to fair in the mobile market. This makes the arrival price of the two very salty, with $ 1,400 for the Moto G8 Power Lite and R $ 1.600 for the Galaxy A30s.

However, because it was released some time before motorola, the Samsung handset has already had a more significant drop in price and, although it is not yet cheap as its rival, it is already 15% lower than on its arrival, and can be found for something around R $ 1.350.

The G8 Power Lite is a recent release, and so far had sporadic lows of 10%, with a normal more expensive than that. It should fall a little more in the coming months, and when it gets below a thousand reais it may be a better deal.

The price difference on average leaves the Galaxy A30s with this last and final point.

Which one had the best launch price?Moto G8 Power Lite
Which one has the best cost benefit?Galaxy A30s

Conclusion

As a result, we have a very bad start for the Moto G8 Power Lite. It is even possible to question its existence in this price range, with system and connections somewhat out of date for 2020. If it cost less than 800 reais could compete with more balanced devices.

The Galaxy A30s is already costing enough to be an interesting cost benefit even alongside other rivals closest to it. When we compare it to this Motorola, it’s easy for it to score more.

If your budget can not exceed R $ 1,400, the A30s is an interesting choice, but even if you can only have a simpler device, the LG K50s ends up being a better requested already well below the thousand reais.

It’s hard to recommend the Moto G8 Power Lite to anyone at this current price, and maybe even when it gets cheaper. Whether you want a Motorola, the Moto G8 Play or the Moto G8 Power are more sensible choices.

Result

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: 2 POINTS

  • Better audio
  • Better battery life

Samsung Galaxy A30s: 9 POINTS

  • Better construction
  • Best screen
  • More updates and features
  • Better performance
  • Faster battery recharge
  • Best rear camera
  • Best in videos
  • Best in selfies
  • Enhanceor cost benefit

This time I bet it will be difficult to disagree with our score, but we still want to know what you think down there in the comments.

(updated June 20, 2020, 2:58 p.m.)

